Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) +1.4% premarket after announcing its global mining production rose 5% Y/Y...

Oct. 16, 2012 8:13 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) +1.4% premarket after announcing its global mining production rose 5% Y/Y to 67M tons in Q3, and production from the Pilbara also rose 5% Y/Y to a quarterly record 63M tons, all in spite of China's uncertain outlook. RIO kept its annual production forecasts for coking coal and thermal coal unchanged at 8.5M tons and 19.5M tons, respectively.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.