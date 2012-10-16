Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) +1.4% premarket after announcing its global mining production rose 5% Y/Y...
Oct. 16, 2012 8:13 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) +1.4% premarket after announcing its global mining production rose 5% Y/Y to 67M tons in Q3, and production from the Pilbara also rose 5% Y/Y to a quarterly record 63M tons, all in spite of China's uncertain outlook. RIO kept its annual production forecasts for coking coal and thermal coal unchanged at 8.5M tons and 19.5M tons, respectively.