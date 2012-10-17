Several LED industry stocks jump in response to Cree's (CREE +12.3%) FQ1 results and FQ2...

Oct. 17, 2012 10:48 AM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLF, RBCN, LEDS, AIXXF, GTATQBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Several LED industry stocks jump in response to Cree's (CREE +12.3%) FQ1 results and FQ2 guidance: winners include Rubicon (RBCN +3.4%), SemiLEDs (LEDS +7.2%), Aixtron (AIXG +3.4%), and GT Advanced (GTAT +2%). Investors might also be taking heart in Cree's earnings call remarks about short lead times, in-line LED price declines, and strong LED lighting demand - the industry has been hammered by intense price declines in recent years.
