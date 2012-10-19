Implementation of Basel III capital rules threatens the U.S. mortgage industry, says the MBA in...

Implementation of Basel III capital rules threatens the U.S. mortgage industry, says the MBA in a letter sent to the major bank regulators. Not just will overall mortgage lending decline, but mortgage lending in otherwise perfectly acceptable areas will as well. Also, capital penalties on mortgage servicing rights are forcing banks to sell these assets to others who may not be as equipped to handle them. Wilbur Ross (NYSE:OCN) disagrees.
