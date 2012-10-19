Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) and a consortium made up of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Walter...
Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) and a consortium made up of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Walter Investment (WAC) are expected to bid for ResCap's mortgage servicing assets at a bankruptcy auction next week, according to sources. Nationstar already has a starting bid entered of $2.45B. Final bids are due by the end of business next Friday.