Oct. 19, 2012 2:05 PM ETNationstar Mortgage Holdings (NSM)NSM, OCNBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) and a consortium made up of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Walter Investment (WAC) are expected to bid for ResCap's mortgage servicing assets at a bankruptcy auction next week, according to sources. Nationstar already has a starting bid entered of $2.45B. Final bids are due by the end of business next Friday.
