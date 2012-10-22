More on Veeco's Q3: Bookings fell another 18% Q/Q to $84M, with major drops in orders for both...
Oct. 22, 2012 4:49 PM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)VECO, AIXXF, GTATQ, IVAC, XRTX-OLDBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
More on Veeco's Q3: Bookings fell another 18% Q/Q to $84M, with major drops in orders for both LED/solar and (especially) hard drive manufacturing gear. Book-to-bill was a mere 0.66. Veeco expects Q4 revenue of $100M-$115M and EPS of $0.04-$0.16, well below a consensus of $132.3M and $0.34. VECO -7.3% AH. Rival AIXG -0.9%. GTAT, IVAC, and XRTX also bear watching. CC at 5PM ET (webcast). (PR)