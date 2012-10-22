More on Veeco's Q3: Bookings fell another 18% Q/Q to $84M, with major drops in orders for both...

Oct. 22, 2012 4:49 PM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)VECO, AIXXF, GTATQ, IVAC, XRTX-OLDBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
More on Veeco's Q3: Bookings fell another 18% Q/Q to $84M, with major drops in orders for both LED/solar and (especially) hard drive manufacturing gear. Book-to-bill was a mere 0.66. Veeco expects Q4 revenue of $100M-$115M and EPS of $0.04-$0.16, well below a consensus of $132.3M and $0.34. VECO -7.3% AH. Rival AIXG -0.9%. GTAT, IVAC, and XRTX also bear watching. CC at 5PM ET (webcast). (PR)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.