Priceline.com's (PCLN) stock is up 9% to $423.18 after it reported unexpected Q3 results yesterday. Priceline said it earned $223M on revenues of $1B, compared to profits of $319M on revenue of $730.7M in the prior year's Q3. However, excluding one-time items, Priceline would have beat analyst expectations.
|About: Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)|By: Marc Songini, SA News Editor
