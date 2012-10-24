Ocwen Financial (OCN +2.2%) reportedly wins the bidding for ResCap's mortgage servicing assets,...
Oct. 24, 2012 Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) By: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Ocwen Financial (OCN +2.2%) reportedly wins the bidding for ResCap's mortgage servicing assets, bidding $3B vs. Nationstar's (NSM -14%) $2.3B. Walter Investment (WAC +5.3%), presumably a partner of Ocwen in the deal, also flies higher. A breakeven price had been assumed to be in the $2.7B area. Has Ocwen overpaid?