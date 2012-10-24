"Price matters," says Nationstar (NSM -12.4%) CEO Jay Bray, explaining why he pulled the company...
Oct. 24, 2012 12:32 PM ETNationstar Mortgage Holdings (NSM)NSM, DS, FIGBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor1 Comment
"Price matters," says Nationstar (NSM -12.4%) CEO Jay Bray, explaining why he pulled the company out of the bidding for ResCap's mortgage portfolio. As the "stalking-horse" bidder, Nationstar is entitled to a break-up fee, but it's unclear how much this is. Meanwhile, Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN), the winner, has given up its 10% spike and now trades flat amidst ideas it overpaid.