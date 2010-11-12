Global oil demand growth will slow in 2011 after a brief burst at this end of 2010, IEA says in...
Nov. 12, 2010 8:56 AM ETBy: SA Eli Hoffmann, SA News Editor1 Comment
Global oil demand growth will slow in 2011 after a brief burst at this end of 2010, IEA says in its monthly OMR. "Across the board in the OECD, we've seen stronger demand. The thing is we think that that these upwards revisions are transient," group says, citing pre-winter demand in Europe and strong China demand for the current uptick. Dec. crude recently -1.3% to $86.66.