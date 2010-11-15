Rocco Commisso, the CEO and founder of cable giant Mediacom (NASDAQ:MCCC), is buying out the...
Nov. 15, 2010 9:29 AM ETMediacom Communications Corporation (MCCC)MCCCBy: Marc Songini, SA News Editor
Rocco Commisso, the CEO and founder of cable giant Mediacom (NASDAQ:MCCC), is buying out the company with a bid of $8.75 per share - worth an estimated $600M. This is a 46% premium over Commisso's original $6 per share offer and a 64% premium over the closing price of Mediacom stock when he made the proposal in May. Mediacom is +23% to $8.48.