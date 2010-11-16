The rise in cotton prices has been 'terrifying' and could force U.S. retailers like Gap...

Nov. 16, 2010 10:19 AM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)GPS, CPPRQ, BAL, RTH, XLY, PMR, XRTBy: Rachael Granby, SA News Editor2 Comments
The rise in cotton prices has been 'terrifying' and could force U.S. retailers like Gap (NYSE:GPS), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) to pay their Chinese suppliers as much as 30% more for clothes. The price hikes, unsurprisingly, will probably be passed along to consumers.
