Nov. 16, 2010 By: Rachael Granby, SA News Editor
The rise in cotton prices has been 'terrifying' and could force U.S. retailers like Gap (NYSE:GPS), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) to pay their Chinese suppliers as much as 30% more for clothes. The price hikes, unsurprisingly, will probably be passed along to consumers.