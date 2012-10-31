Interesting action in the mortgage servicers since the ResCap auction finds both the winners...

Interesting action in the mortgage servicers since the ResCap auction finds both the winners (OCN, WAC) and the losers (NSM, NCT) sharply higher since. Did Ocwen pay too much? Did Nationstar get squeezed out of a great opportunity? Apparently it doesn't matter. With capital requirements forcing banks out of the servicing business near the bottom, being a specialty servicer is a good place to be.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.