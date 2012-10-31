Interesting action in the mortgage servicers since the ResCap auction finds both the winners...
Oct. 31, 2012 10:31 AM ETOcwen Financial Corporation (OCN)OCN, DHCP, NSMBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor1 Comment
Interesting action in the mortgage servicers since the ResCap auction finds both the winners (OCN, WAC) and the losers (NSM, NCT) sharply higher since. Did Ocwen pay too much? Did Nationstar get squeezed out of a great opportunity? Apparently it doesn't matter. With capital requirements forcing banks out of the servicing business near the bottom, being a specialty servicer is a good place to be.