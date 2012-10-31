The game is changed for mortgage servicers with regards to short sales as new guidelines agreed...

Oct. 31, 2012 12:41 PM ETGenworth Financial, Inc. (GNW)GNW, FNMA, FMCC, OCN, NSM, DHCPBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
The game is changed for mortgage servicers with regards to short sales as new guidelines agreed to by Fannie Mae and its insurers - among them Genworth (NYSE:GNW) and Radian (NYSE:RDN) - go into effect. The changes allow the servicers to approve such sales (as well as deeds-in-lieu) without getting approval from the insurers. The servicing business gets better and better. (earlier)
