"The story this year has been to try to go from the bottom up - not try to get themes, not try to get big ideas," Laszlo Birinyi says. "Look at individual names." With that in mind, his top five stock picks for 2011: Hermes International (OTCPK:HESAF), Priceline (PCLN), Polo Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE:BPT), Cummins (NYSE:CMI).
