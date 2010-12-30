For 2011 content providers, Piper Jaffray picks Coinstar (CSTR -0.6%) and Netflix (NFLX -0.2%)...

Dec. 30, 2010 3:05 PM ETOuterwall Inc. (OUTR)OUTR, NFLX, BKNGBy: Marc Songini, SA News Editor1 Comment
For 2011 content providers, Piper Jaffray picks Coinstar (CSTR -0.6%) and Netflix (NFLX -0.2%) as good bets. Coinstar's Redbox business will be strong next year, while Netflix will fend off streaming content rivals. Also, Piper is bullish on Priceline's (PCLN -0.1%) potential overseas in online booking.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.