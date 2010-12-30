For 2011 content providers, Piper Jaffray picks Coinstar (CSTR -0.6%) and Netflix (NFLX -0.2%)...
For 2011 content providers, Piper Jaffray picks Coinstar (CSTR -0.6%) and Netflix (NFLX -0.2%) as good bets. Coinstar's Redbox business will be strong next year, while Netflix will fend off streaming content rivals. Also, Piper is bullish on Priceline's (PCLN -0.1%) potential overseas in online booking.