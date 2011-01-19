Cree's (CREE -13.8%) Q2 earnings miss bodes poorly for the LED sector. Also down are LED...

Jan. 19, 2011 11:59 AM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLF, AIXXF, VECO, ONTO, DIODBy: Marc Songini, SA News Editor
Cree's (CREE -13.8%) Q2 earnings miss bodes poorly for the LED sector. Also down are LED equipment makers Aixtron (AIXG -3.8%), Veeco Instruments (VECO -6.2%), and Nanometrics (NANO -1.8%), as well as LED materials supplier Rubicon (RBCN -5.7%). Cree attributed its results to component over supply in Asia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.