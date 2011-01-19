Cree's (CREE -13.8%) Q2 earnings miss bodes poorly for the LED sector. Also down are LED...
Cree's (CREE -13.8%) Q2 earnings miss bodes poorly for the LED sector. Also down are LED equipment makers Aixtron (AIXG -3.8%), Veeco Instruments (VECO -6.2%), and Nanometrics (NANO -1.8%), as well as LED materials supplier Rubicon (RBCN -5.7%). Cree attributed its results to component over supply in Asia.