Feb. 16, 2011 5:55 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOM, BPT, RL, BKNG, CMIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
"We’re out there and very comfortable being bullish," Laszlo Birinyi tells CNBC, setting a range of 30%-60% upside for the S&P by 2013. "There was an extraordinary start to this bull market, and when you have starts similar to this, you end up with some very substantial moves," listing XOM, BPT, RL, PCLN and CMI among his favorites.