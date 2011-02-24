Priceline (PCLN +8.9%) leads all S&P stocks after posting surging top-line growth and...
Feb. 24, 2011 3:53 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Priceline (PCLN +8.9%) leads all S&P stocks after posting surging top-line growth and margins in Q4 on strong international bookings. Despite the fact that shares are trading at their highest multiples in five years, at least seven brokerages raise their price targets. S&P's Scott Kessler: "Priceline has demonstrated time and again that they are the best operator in [online travel]."