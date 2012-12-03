First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +1.8% after announcing a deal to supply 2MW of modules for a...
Dec. 03, 2012 9:23 AM ET By: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +1.8% after announcing a deal to supply 2MW of modules for a "demonstration project" in China's Xinjiang province. 2MW isn't much for a supplier of First Solar's size, but it could pave the way for bigger deals in a giant market that's dominated by local vendors, and which receives large and growing government subsidies.