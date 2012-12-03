Newmont Mining (NEM -1.3%) CEO Richard O'Brien will step down effective March 1 and retire from...
Dec. 03, 2012 9:46 AM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)NEMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Newmont Mining (NEM -1.3%) CEO Richard O'Brien will step down effective March 1 and retire from its board, and COO Gary Goldberg will take over the reins. Goldberg joined NEM in Dec. 2011 as executive VP and COO, and had spent the prior 30 years with Rio Tinto. NEM's annual gold sales have dropped ~15% since 2006 as it has struggled with rising costs and depleting reserves.