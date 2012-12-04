Barclays analyst Leonardo Correa welcomes Vale's (NYSE:VALE) newfound "sensible" approach, and...

Dec. 04, 2012 3:30 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Barclays analyst Leonardo Correa welcomes Vale's (NYSE:VALE) newfound "sensible" approach, and likes emerging signs of major reductions in its sustaining capital and R&D budget. Management offered improved transparency but there may be little from the investor day for near-term stock moves, Barclays says, but advises patience, seeing a potential 43% upside.
