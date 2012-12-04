Chelsea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CHTP) craters in spite of announcing positive preliminary results...
Dec. 04, 2012 5:04 PM ETChelsea Therapeutics International, Ltd. (CHTP)CHTPBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor2 Comments
Chelsea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CHTP) craters in spite of announcing positive preliminary results for Study 306B, a Phase III trial of Northera, a treatment for hypotension associated with Parkinson's Disease, saying the trial met its primary endpoint. The devil lies in the details however, as investors react to the results under the shadow of the FDA's earlier statement that the trial was unlikely to provide sufficient confirmatory evidence to support an NDA. Shares -22% AH.