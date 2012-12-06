European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia issues dour comments on the ability of...
Dec. 06, 2012 8:05 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)UPSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia issues dour comments on the ability of UPS (UPS +0.6%) to come up with enough concessions to convince regulators a deal to purchase TNT Express should move forward. Almunia wants a situation where a third company could compete with a combined UPS-TNT and Deutsche Post's DHL unit on the continent.