Investors seem to take seriously the latest takeover chatter surrounding Walter Energy...

Dec. 06, 2012 9:18 AM ETWalter Energy, Inc. (WLT)WLT, BHP, GLCNF, ANRZQ, CNX, ARCH, AAUKYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
Investors seem to take seriously the latest takeover chatter surrounding Walter Energy (NYSE:WLT), sending shares +7.5% premarket as vague rumors circulate that bidders could emerge. BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) is said to be interested again; Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) could be another candidate; Anglo American has been mentioned in the past. Other coal names are up: ANR +1.9%, CNX +1.6%, ACI +1.3%, BTU +0.8%.
