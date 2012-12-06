Investors seem to take seriously the latest takeover chatter surrounding Walter Energy...
Investors seem to take seriously the latest takeover chatter surrounding Walter Energy (NYSE:WLT), sending shares +7.5% premarket as vague rumors circulate that bidders could emerge. BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) is said to be interested again; Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) could be another candidate; Anglo American has been mentioned in the past. Other coal names are up: ANR +1.9%, CNX +1.6%, ACI +1.3%, BTU +0.8%.