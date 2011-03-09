Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) shareholders are probably kicking themselves for rejecting Icahn's buyout...

Mar. 09, 2011 7:33 AM ETDynegy Inc. (DYN-OLD2)DYN-OLD2By: Rachael Granby, SA News Editor
Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) shareholders are probably kicking themselves for rejecting Icahn's buyout offer: In an SEC filing late yesterday, Dynegy (DYN) said it faces 'likely covenant non-compliance,' is trying to amend its credit facility and may have to file for bankruptcy. This follows a larger-than-expected Q4 loss. Shares -6%.
