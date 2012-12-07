Having been unable to find a buyer, Martha Stewart (MSO) is shutting down its healthy-eating...

Having been unable to find a buyer, Martha Stewart (MSO) is shutting down its healthy-eating magazine "Whole Living." The move comes a little more than a month after the company announced it planned to either sell or shut down the magazine by the end of the year as part of a broader restructuring aimed at cutting costs. It had been reported earlier this week that there were buyers interested in the publication, but apparently the deal fell through.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.