Having been unable to find a buyer, Martha Stewart (MSO) is shutting down its healthy-eating...
Dec. 06, 2012 7:43 PM ETSequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBGQ)SQBGQBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor1 Comment
Having been unable to find a buyer, Martha Stewart (MSO) is shutting down its healthy-eating magazine "Whole Living." The move comes a little more than a month after the company announced it planned to either sell or shut down the magazine by the end of the year as part of a broader restructuring aimed at cutting costs. It had been reported earlier this week that there were buyers interested in the publication, but apparently the deal fell through.