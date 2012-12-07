Geo Group (GEO +7%) moves higher today after its board gave the go-ahead for the private-prison...
Dec. 07, 2012 11:23 AM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)GEOBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Geo Group (GEO +7%) moves higher today after its board gave the go-ahead for the private-prison operator to divest certain health-care assets as it moves toward converting itself into a REIT by 2013. The company also declared a special dividend of $5.68 a share, joining the growing ranks of companies issuing special payouts in an effort to stay in front of potential tax increases next year.