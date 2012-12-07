Geo Group (GEO +7%) moves higher today after its board gave the go-ahead for the private-prison...

Dec. 07, 2012 11:23 AM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)GEOBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Geo Group (GEO +7%) moves higher today after its board gave the go-ahead for the private-prison operator to divest certain health-care assets as it moves toward converting itself into a REIT by 2013. The company also declared a special dividend of $5.68 a share, joining the growing ranks of companies issuing special payouts in an effort to stay in front of potential tax increases next year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.