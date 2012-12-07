Enbridge (ENB +3.2%) powers higher on its plans to spend $6.2B on a series of projects to bring...

Dec. 07, 2012 12:43 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Enbridge (ENB +3.2%) powers higher on its plans to spend $6.2B on a series of projects to bring growing volumes of Alberta and North Dakota light oil to market. There's enough shipper support to go ahead with the market access program, which will flow an additional 400K bbl/day to refineries in Ontario, Quebec and the U.S. Midwest. BMO lifts its price target on shares to $50 from $47.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.