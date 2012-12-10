Priceline (PCLN -4.7%) and Expedia (EXPE -3.5%) are off after Deutsche downgrades Priceline to...

Dec. 10, 2012
Priceline (PCLN -4.7%) and Expedia (EXPE -3.5%) are off after Deutsche downgrades Priceline to Hold on a belief a margin-compressing "Cold War" will break out in European online travel. The culprits: Expedia's growing efforts to acquire customers following an improvement in conversion rates; a declining amount of travel-related Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) PC ad clicks thanks to the mobile shift; and the possibility Google will make a stronger travel search push once its regulatory issues are handled.
