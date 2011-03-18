Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A +0.6%) has been getting $1,369,863 a day from Goldman Sachs (GS...

Mar. 18, 2011 2:50 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)BRK.A, GSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A +0.6%) has been getting $1,369,863 a day from Goldman Sachs (GS +2.5%), so it's no surprise that Warren Buffett isn't happy that the flow of money is getting cut off. But he still has $5B in warrants to buy Goldman common stock at $115/share; with Goldman at ~$160 today, that would generate a profit of nearly $2B.
