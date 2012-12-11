Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners (CPRX -2.4%) says it's issued 6,666,667 shares of its...

Dec. 11, 2012 2:02 PM ETCatalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)CPRX, BMRNBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners (CPRX -2.4%) says it's issued 6,666,667 shares of its authorized but unissued common stock to BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN +2.5%) upon the automatic conversion of a $5M loan that CPRX received from BMRN in October in connection with it's licensing of the North American rights to Firdapse. The shares were issued at a conversion price of $0.75 per share.
