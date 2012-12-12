Caterpillar (CAT +0.7%) ticks higher today after its board voted today to maintain the quarterly...
Dec. 12, 2012 11:02 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)CATBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Caterpillar (CAT +0.7%) ticks higher today after its board voted today to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share, but move up the payment date to stay ahead of looming tax hikes if the fiscal cliff issue doesn't get resolved. The payment date has now been accelerated to December 31, to stockholders of record at the close of business, December 24, 2012. CAT CEO Doug Oberhelman says the action could save stockholders around $30M.