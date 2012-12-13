Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) announces estimated economic book value per share of $2.95 as of...

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) announces estimated economic book value per share of $2.95 as of Sept. 30, up from an estimate of $2.87 for June 30. The company has been without an auditor for about a year and has not published its accounts during this time. The company is unable to estimate the timing for filing its 2011 10-K. One man's estimate of what's going on here. Shares +0.7% AH. (PR)
