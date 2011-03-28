Walter Investment (WAC -1.8%) will pay $1.07B to buy privately-held Green Tree Credit Solutions,...

Mar. 28, 2011 8:02 AM ETDitech Holding Corporation (DHCP)DHCPBy: Rachael Granby, SA News Editor
Walter Investment (WAC -1.8%) will pay $1.07B to buy privately-held Green Tree Credit Solutions, a hefty offer from a mortgage servicer with a market cap of just under $500M. The company will issue 1.8M shares of common stock, assume ~$20M of existing Green Tree debt, and issue $765M of new debt to finance the deal. (PR)
