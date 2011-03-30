Qihoo 360 (NYSE:QIHU), a Chinese web browser, went public today and doubled. OpenTable...

Qihoo 360 (NYSE:QIHU), a Chinese web browser, went public today and doubled. OpenTable (NASDAQ:OPEN) trades at more than 90x projected 2011 earnings. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) trades at 56x projections. Priceline (PCLN) is now worth more than Marriott (NYSE:MAR) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) combined. Paul La Monica has a tough time justifying those valuations.
