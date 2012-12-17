Compass Point thinks shorts have piled up too large of a position in Coinstar (CSTR +1.1%) with...

Dec. 17, 2012 11:06 AM ETOuterwall Inc. (OUTR)OUTRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Compass Point thinks shorts have piled up too large of a position in Coinstar (CSTR +1.1%) with the company able to cut its Redbox capex spending if it needs to boost free cash flow in the future. There is also conflicting information about the company's DVD business, while ITG warned on Q4 numbers, plenty of other firms see trends improving significantly during the period.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.