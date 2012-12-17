Compass Point thinks shorts have piled up too large of a position in Coinstar (CSTR +1.1%) with...
Dec. 17, 2012 11:06 AM ETOuterwall Inc. (OUTR)OUTRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Compass Point thinks shorts have piled up too large of a position in Coinstar (CSTR +1.1%) with the company able to cut its Redbox capex spending if it needs to boost free cash flow in the future. There is also conflicting information about the company's DVD business, while ITG warned on Q4 numbers, plenty of other firms see trends improving significantly during the period.