Possibly helping Google (GOOG +2.2% ) rally today (along with the FTC news) is a bullish note from Evercore's Ken Sena, who predicts mobile search revenue will exceed PC search by 2016, in spite of near-term pricing challenges. Moreover, while believing PC search is "showing maturity," Sena thinks this is offset by mobile search, display ad (fueled by YouTube), and Nexus sales growth.