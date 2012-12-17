Possibly helping Google (GOOG +2.2%) rally today (along with the FTC news) is a bullish note from Evercore's Ken Sena, who predicts mobile search revenue will exceed PC search by 2016, in spite of near-term pricing challenges. Moreover, while believing PC search is "showing maturity," Sena thinks this is offset by mobile search, display ad (fueled by YouTube), and Nexus sales growth.
|By: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor