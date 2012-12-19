A weak yen and solid gains in U.S. stocks overnight push Japanese stocks higher today, with the...
Dec. 18, 2012 7:39 PM ETSharp Corporation (SHCAY)SHCAY, CAJ, KMTUY, HMC, NSANYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
A weak yen and solid gains in U.S. stocks overnight push Japanese stocks higher today, with the Nikkei Average rising +1.4% to 10,057 and breaking the 10,000 level for the first time since April. Exporters are up strong: Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY +5.5%), Canon (CAJ +4.3%), Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY +2.9%), Honda (HMC +2.9%), and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY +2.5%).