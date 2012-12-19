The NY Fed reportedly suspected as early as May 2008 that banks were manipulating Libor rates to...
Dec. 19, 2012 3:42 AM ETBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor1 Comment
The NY Fed reportedly suspected as early as May 2008 that banks were manipulating Libor rates to boost their trading profits, undisclosed internal emails show. Among the recipients of the emails was the then head of the NY Fed, Timothy Geithner. Previously published emails indicate that at the time, regulators suspected that banks were rigging rates to hide the state of their financial health.