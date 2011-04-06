Sixty stocks in the S&P 500 hit 52-week highs yesterday. National Semiconductor (NYSE:NSM)...
Sixty stocks in the S&P 500 hit 52-week highs yesterday. National Semiconductor (NYSE:NSM) is the leader after its proposed buyout by Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), but some of the others might be more interesting, including Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Priceline.com (PCLN), Moody's (NYSE:MCO), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and AT&T (NYSE:T).