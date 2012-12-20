ExactTarget (ET-OLD +4.5%) is rallying on news of Oracle's (ORCL +0.3%) deal to acquire cloud...

Dec. 20, 2012 10:13 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET-OLD)ET-OLD, ORCL, ELOQ, CRMBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
ExactTarget (ET-OLD +4.5%) is rallying on news of Oracle's (ORCL +0.3%) deal to acquire cloud marketing rival Eloqua (ELOQ +31.1%). Oracle's purchase comes a few months after it snapped up social media marketing plays Vitrue, Collective Intellect, and Involver. The purchase could allow Oracle to offer a more comprehensive marketing solution (for now, anyway) than Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), which (relying on Buddy Media) recently launched its social media-focused Marketing Cloud suite. GigaOm notes Eloqua has 1,200 customers for Oracle to cross-sell to.
