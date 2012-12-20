Mellanox (MLNX -6.7%) gives back yesterday's Oracle-fueled gains after Israel's Globes reports...
Dec. 20, 2012 12:32 PM ETMellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)MLNXBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor1 Comment
Mellanox (MLNX -6.7%) gives back yesterday's Oracle-fueled gains after Israel's Globes reports of heavy institutional selling, something its sources attribute to expectations Q4 and perhaps Q1 results will miss expectations. The paper notes short interest has soared, and suggests a CFO change and "conservative" commentary at presentations has institutions on edge. Shares have already been crushed thanks to soft Q4 guidance. Barclays remains bullish, arguing demand for low-latency, high-speed, data center connectivity will continue driving growth. (Kerrisdale Capital)