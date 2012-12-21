Online travel stocks are underperforming on a day when Expedia (EXPE -2.2%) announced it's...

Dec. 21, 2012 12:15 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPE, BKNG, TRIP, OWW, TZOOBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Online travel stocks are underperforming on a day when Expedia (EXPE -2.2%) announced it's buying 61% of popular German hotel bookings site Trivago. PCLN -2.4%. TRIP -2.7%. OWW -4.6%. TZOO -3.3%. Priceline received 83% of its Q3 gross bookings from international markets, and the bulk of that came from Europe.
