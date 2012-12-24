Market recap: Stock investors got a lump of coal in a quiet, pre-holiday session amid continuing...
Dec. 24, 2012 1:10 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Market recap: Stock investors got a lump of coal in a quiet, pre-holiday session amid continuing worries over the looming fiscal cliff with just four trading days left in 2012. Declines were shallow but broad, with energy and utility stocks leading the day's losers. The dollar rose vs. the yen and euro, while Treasury prices pulled back. Crude oil and gold futures fell.