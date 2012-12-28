Pres. Obama says he'll ask Harry Reid to put a "basic package" on the floor for an "up-or-down...
Dec. 28, 2012 6:10 PM ET By: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Pres. Obama says he'll ask Harry Reid to put a "basic package" on the floor for an "up-or-down vote," should Congress fail to reach a deal. Congressional leaders suggest an afternoon meeting with Obama went well, but Wall Street isn't convinced the fiscal cliff will be avoided. Equity futures have added to their losses following the close.