Dec. 29, 2012 10:45 AM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)SPG, BPYUBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
With reports of tepid holiday sales, investors have gotten cautious on retailers, but how about their landlords? Big moves higher in mall REITs like Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) and General Growth (GGP) have left both pricey by historical standards, and cut their dividend yields to the point where they no longer tower over the 10-year Treasury yield.