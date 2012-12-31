China's HSBC PMI expands at the fastest speed in 19 months in December, increasing to a final...
Dec. 31, 2012 1:56 AM ETBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor1 Comment
China's HSBC PMI expands at the fastest speed in 19 months in December, increasing to a final reading of 51.5 from 50.5 in November and coming in higher than the preliminary figure of 50.9. "Momentum is likely to be sustained in the coming months when infrastructure construction runs into full speed and property market conditions stabilize," says HSBC's Qu Hongbin.