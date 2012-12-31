The world's most popular macro trade pays off, with the yen closing 2012 at its lowest level...
Dec. 31, 2012 7:44 AM ETFXY, YCL, YCS, JYNFFBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor2 Comments
The world's most popular macro trade pays off, with the yen closing 2012 at its lowest level (vs. the dollar) in 2 years. Possibly in the BOJ's playbook: Purchases of overseas bonds. "Foreign countries have no right to lecture us," says finmin Taro Aso, following Tim Geithner expressing his concern over the yen. Does the Treasury Sec. need to be reminded of U.S. policy?