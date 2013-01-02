Biofuel firms enjoy notable strength in early trading, as the fiscal cliff deal includes relief...

Jan. 02, 2013 10:12 AM ETBioFuel Energy Corp. (BIOF-OLD)BIOF-OLD, SYNM, GEVO, REGI, TVIAQ, ALTO, FF, AMRS, ADM, PBWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Biofuel firms enjoy notable strength in early trading, as the fiscal cliff deal includes relief for all sorts of renewable energy. BIOF +24.7%, SYNM +24.1%, GEVO +10.4%, REGI +9.2%, SZYM +5.9%, PEIX +4.8%, FF +4%, AMRS +3.9%, ADM +3.4%, KIOR +2.7%.
