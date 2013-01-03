Priceline (PCLN +1.6% ) opens higher following an upgrade to Buy from BofA/Merrill. the firm, which has raised its PT to $770, thinks Priceline offers more potential upside to 2013 estimates than Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), foresees strong international growth over the next 3 years even as European growth slows down, believes Europe will have a modest 2H economic recovery, and is positive on the Kayak acquisition. Priceline has been range-bound since late August.